»»SPECIAL OLYMPIC BOWLING TOURNAMENT HELD TODAY

Some Oak Hill School students weren’t in the classroom today: They were at the bowling alley.

Oak Hill hosted their 2017 Special Olympic Area Bowling Tournament at Leland Lanes today. The event is is being used as a qualifier for the Special Olympic State Games in May.

Tuscaloosa City Schools is providing an opportunity for the athletes’ to compete for the first time this year.

“It’s really a competitive spirit, where we come together and they get to show off their skills in a way that they don’t get to do in their typical atmosphere,” said tournament director Dania Buchanan. “The special olympics brings out the hero in all of these kids.”