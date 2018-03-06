»»SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER FOUNDER SPEAKS TO LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Mary Claire Brakefield

One of the founders of the Southern Poverty Law Center spoke to the League of Women Voters of Greater Tuscaloosa at the LWV luncheon at Hotel Capstone on March 6.

Joe Levin, co-founder of the SPLC, addressed the work of his organization throughout Alabama and the nation. The SPLC works with hate crimes, voter suppression and the problems involving the prisons, juvenile justice and mental health. Levin also addressed the current lawsuit against Ala. Sec. of State John Merrill concerning the state’s photo ID law. The Amicus Brief in the case was filed on behalf of the SPLC and includes the LWV of Alabama along with almost 40 other individuals and organizations.

Joe Levin and Montgomery businessman and lawyer Morris Dees founded the SPLC in 1971. The pair took on pro bono cases, monitored white supremacist activity, desegregation cases and more. The SPLC became known for tracking and exposing a wide variety of hate and extremist organizations throughout the nation.

The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920 and is a nonpartisan organization committed to the informed and active participation of citizens in government. The organization is open to both men and women, and it takes a stand on issues such as voter equality.