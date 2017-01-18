»»SOME TAXPAYERS WILL SEE DELAYED RETURNS THIS YEAR

A new federal law for the 2017 tax season could delay some taxpayers’ refunds by as much as month.

Those delays will affect taxpayers claiming the Earned-Income Tax Credit or the Additional Child Tax Credit. The IRS says the change will help ensure taxpayers get the refunds they’re owed by giving the IRS more time to detect and prevent fraud.

If you accept either of those credits, your refund will not be released until at least Feb. 15. The IRS says that means refunds won’t begin arriving until the week of Feb. 27.

“The reason they are doing this is to help prevent fraud,” said Jacinda Charles with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. “The biggest refund out there if from the earned-income credit. It goes up to $6,269 for those with three children.”

You can’t make the IRS move any faster, but you can make sure you’re organized and ready to file as soon as possible.

Charles said she suggests using some kind of binder or tax organizer for your receipts and forms, so they’ll be easily found when you need them.

The IRS reports most returns are processed within 21 days.

IRS.gov is host to a wealth of tax-related information, including printable forms, and a list of where you can file your taxes for free (depending on income and other requirements).

The IRS will begin accepting returns on Jan. 23.