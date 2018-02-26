»»SOME PARENTS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE LACK OF DIVERSITY IN READING MATERIAL IN TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOLS SYSTEM

Some parents are speaking out about what they call “a Lack Of Diversity” in the Reading Curriculum in the Tuscaloosa City Schools System.

“A lot of times, kids going to school read about slave narratives or things happening in the 18th or 19th Century. I’m really concerned the Libraries in schools having more books that actually promote black Authors as well as black children and stories” says Que Chandler, Parent of student in the Tuscaloosa City Schools System.

“I just want to push reading especially with our black children and our black communities. If Teachers and Parents tell children all the time that we are all equal, we need to show it even in reading and the stories that they read in school” says Chandler.

James Pope, Deputy Superintendent for the Tuscaloosa City Schools System says the District has recognized the issues in the system’s Libraries.

Pope says they are currently working to bring them up to a Standard Of Excellence.

“We’ve started a “MYON” Campaign which is an online platform for all of our students from grades K through 8th that they can actually read books on any type of Author, any type of Genre, any type of Diversity or any type of scenario they would like to read according to their interest” says Pope.

Pope says students will have libraries full of Literature at their fingertips.

Students have Chrome Books, IPADS and Tablets.

Students can read many different books at school or home.

Pope says the system donated $50,000 to Central Elementary School and will soon invest in Oakdale Elementary School.

But, it doesn’t stop there.

“We will be an unveiling of a project to emphasize how we will be moving forward for the future for the next four years. There will be a huge emphasis on Library Collections in the Tuscaloosa City Schools and that collection will cover all of our deficiencies in the areas of collections of diversity or just all of our books” says Pope.

No word yet on when the unveiling of this project will be.