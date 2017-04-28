»»SOLDIERS MISSING IN ACTION, PRISONERS OF WAR HONORED IN TUSCALOOSA

More than 83,000 Americans remain missing in action. Tonight, the Federal Building in Tuscaloosa is getting a permanent reminder of those who are still lost.

It’s a chair. But that chair will remain empty as a reminder that there are many people who remain accounted for, and the thousands of families missing their loved ones.

The Tuscaloosa Chapter of the Association of the United States Army and the United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the Northern District of Alabama dedicated the chair at 4 p.m. today.

The Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Chair of Honor sits on the second floor of the building. The POW/MIA Chair of Honor Program helps spread awareness for service members who remain unaccounted for, and ensures their families know they have not been forgotten.

Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins, 31st Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Charles C. Krulak and Helen Lemonis, daughter of former World War II POW Pete Lemonis, unveiled the chair.

“It’s super humbling to be one of the living Medal of Honor recipients in this country,” Adkins said. “In the present time, I understand there’s 75 or 76 living, and we have 2 living in the state of Alabama.”

Lemonis, who is from Tuscaloosa and died in 2008, was also recognized for his service. Lemonis was captured by the Nazi army during the Battle of the Bulge in 1943. He survived the POW camp and returned to Tuscaloosa where he opened Pete’s Cafe near the University of Alabama campus.