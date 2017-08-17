»»SOLAR ECLIPSE 2017: WHERE TO WATCH

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Emily Moessner

A rare total solar eclipse is happening Monday across the U.S., and while Tuscaloosa is missing totality, we will be getting a partial eclipse featuring about 90 percent of the sun covered.

The city of Tuscaloosa and the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority is hosting a Solar-Bration in Government Plaza downtown between noon and 2 p.m., featuring food trucks and music to accompany your eclipse-watching. Even better, the first 500 attendees are getting a free pair of solar eclipse glasses so they can watch the event safely.

The University of Alabama is also hosting an eclipse event for upcoming freshman, during the Yea Alabama Kickoff Bar-B-Q on Monday. Each student will receive a pair of solar eclipse glasses, which are necessary for a safe viewing.