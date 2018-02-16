»»SLAIN TEEN’S MOTHER SPEAKS TO SON’S KILLER

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Kailey Neitzel

Angela Merriweather, mother of Jalen Merriweather, says although it can’t bring her son back, knowing her son’s killer is behind bars is bringing her comfort.

“I was so thankful and I just prayed and I prayed and I told my baby Jalen, we got him baby, we got him,” said Merriweather.

It was an uneasy five days for Merriweather and her family while Donald Robertson was on the run from the authorities.

Merriweather said she has this message for the man accused of ending her young son’s life:

“You’re a coward, you’re weak. You took my baby… my baby’s life. He had a bright future going for him. My baby had so many plans. You took all that away from me… you took all that away from me. What I want to say… it ain’t made for the camera, I won’t do it. But that coward, I hope he rots in hell.”

Merriweather does not want people to remember Robertson or the Shaws when they hear her son’s name.

She said he deserves to be remembered for so much more.

“Anybody who never encountered Jalen… you missed out. He was so good. He was special. My baby, he loved everybody. He had just a warm spirit. He was encouraging. Every child that I talked to that knew him said ‘he was the reason I played ball’ or ‘he’s the reason I do this.’ They say, ‘he’s encouraging, he’s uplifting and he always uplifts everybody’ they said that’s the kind of person he was.”

Robertson, 48, was taken to into custody after nearly a week on the run from police.

Robertson is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Jalen Merriweather last week at Broadmore Apartments in Tuscaloosa.

Lekicia Shaw and her sons Jamarcus and Keandre Shaw were also taken into custody and are charged with hindering prosecution and for aiding Robertson during his time on the run from law enforcement.

Investigators said Merriweather was protecting his sister from Robertson who was pistol whipping her when he shot and killed him.

Tips led law enforcement to Robertson who was hiding inside a room at the Master’s Economy Inn on McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa along with Shaw and her two sons.

The four were taken into custody around 12:30 a.m. this morning where they remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Jalen Merriweather will be laid to rest Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.