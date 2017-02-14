»»SKYLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CELEBRATES KINDNESS WEEK

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Taylor Cowheard

Teachers and students at Skyland Elementary School have dedicated this week to learning the importance of kindness.

There are several activities planned each day to encourage students to always show kindness. Principal Latonya Gaines said the school is teaching students being kind starts with setting a good example.

“Its so easy for kids to get distracted by things that are going on around them,” said Gaines. “So we just want to reel them back in and show them that being kind is a good thing because it makes you feel good when you are being kind to each other.”

When students are seen being kind they will get a big fish with their name on it to post around the school. The school plans on continuing this program throughout the rest of the school year.