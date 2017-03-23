»»SIXTH ANNUAL BLACK WARRIOR FILM FESTIVAL HAPPENING FRIDAY, SATURDAY

Trending
By WVUA 23 Alexis Winborne

The sixth annual Black Warrior Film Festival, a student-produced event, is happening this Friday and Saturday at the University of Alabama’s Ferguson Center.

There have been 29 short films submitted by students nationwide who will be competing for a grand prize of $10,000.  Each of the films is under 30 minutes and cover a broad range of topics.

The festival will also feature several panels covering different topics in the film industry, along with a VIP speaker.

Director of Operations for the festival Tiana Raimist-Carter said the films compass all genres.

“We mostly have narratives. We have a couple of documentaries, we’ve (also) had music videos in the past (and) had a couple of more experimental abstract films,” Raimist-Carter said. “Typically it’s a narrative script that a student has written about a topic that is kind of close to home or just something they’ve dreamt of.”

The event is completely free and open to the public.

