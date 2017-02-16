»»SIX JASPER BUSINESSES DAMAGED IN RECENT BURGLARIES

Six Jasper businesses have been burglarized over the past few weeks, but the store owners say they’re more concerned about how much damage the burglars caused than how much they stole.

The Jasper Police Department said it isn’t sure the cases are connected

Hairstylist Barbara Pruitt said she thinks the burglars were looking for cash.

“We had TV, different things they could have taken but I think it was more or less a cash thing,” Pruitt said.

The owners of Rick’s Auto Sales in Jasper are offering a reward to help catch those who ransacked their family-owned shop.

Anyone with information related to the burglaries is asked to contact the Jasper Police Department at 205-221-2121.