»»SIPSEY VALLEY HIGH STUDENT ARRESTED WEDNESDAY FOR MAKING THREATS

A Sipsey Valley High School student was arrested Wednesday after authorities say the student made several threats toward the school.

Sgt. Josh Hastings with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said those threats were made on social media and in person, which prompted an investigation.

The student was charged with making a terrorist threat, which is a felony. Authorities said the student is being charged as a juvenile, so their name will not be released.

“The sheriff’s department has a zero tolerance policy for behavior like this,” said Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy. “It’s not something to ever be joked about.”

Several parents said they’re incensed that they were never notified of the threats or the arrest.

Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Walter Davie said parents were not notified because the incident was handled after school hours and away from school property.

Davie said he’s pleased with the way law enforcement and the system’s administration worked together to swiftly resolve the issue.

The sheriff’s office said they’ll have an extra presence at the school for the remainder of the day, and officers may be present Friday as well.