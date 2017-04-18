»»SIPSEY VALLEY HIGH LEAVING LADIES IN A LURCH AT SPORTING EVENTS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tyler Tucker

The lack of restroom facilities means women attending games at Sipsey Valley High School don’t have many options when nature calls.

“We basically go to the parking lot and put up towels so the girls can go to the bathroom,” parent Heather Phillips said.

Phillips has a daughter on the Sipsey Valley softball team, and attends daily practices and many games at the school’s athletic facilities. Unfortunately, they don’t yet have the expected amenities, and the portable toilets are emptied only once a month, leaving the ladies out of luck.

The Tuscaloosa County School Board does own a portable bathroom facility that meets federal regulations, but it’s 4 inches too small for Alabama regulations. That means they can’t use it.

Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Walter Davie said he’s asked the state to relax those regulations so facility can be used – or provide some cash for a long-term solution.

“You know, they always say money’s not the answer to everything, but when we’re dealing with things like this money goes a long way to help,” Davie said.

Parents are talking about raising money privately to find a long-term answer, but Davie said a suitable facility could cost close to $100,000.

Davie said he’s reached out to the state, but doesn’t feel their concerns are being heard.