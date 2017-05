A single-vehicle crash early this morning claimed the life of a man from Coatopa in Marengo County.

Damien Relot Toler, 29, was killed when the 2013 Freightliner he was driving left the road and struck an embankment. Toler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama Highway 25 near the 13 mile marker, about 9 miles south of Thomaston.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the crash.