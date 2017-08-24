»»APARTMENTS, VEHICLES DAMAGED, MAN SHOT AT TUSCALOOSA APARTMENTS

Tuscaloosa Police responded to the Brookhaven Apartments last night, around 9:00 p.m. , on a report of several shots being fired.

Officers found five occupied apartments, one unoccupied apartment and five unoccupied vehicles with bullet holes at the apartment complex.

DCH officials notified police that a 26 year old black male had been brought into the emergency room by a private vehicle with gunshot wounds. He is being treated for life threatening injuries this morning.

Investigators believe the victim went to the apartment complex to meet one of the suspects about an alleged dept and an argument ensued. The suspect and several others started shooting at each other according to police.

Investigators have identified several people who may be involved and are searching for more witnesses as well as potential suspects.

Police say over 50 shell casings were found in the parking lot of the apartment complex that sits on James. I. Harrison Parkway in Tuscaloosa.