»»SHORT TERM RENTALS ORDINANCE PASSES IN THE CITY OF TUSCALOOSA

It was a packed house at Tuesday night’s Tuscaloosa City Council Meeting.

People voiced their concerns regarding changes to Short Term Rentals.

The Council approved the Ordinance Unanimously.

It creates two districts where short term rentals will be allowed, the Lake District and the Downtown Campus District.

There are approximately 1,800 sites for Short Term Rentals in those two Districts.

Two years ago, the City sent letters informing renters it was illegal to rent out their homes by Zoning.

“This has been a very lengthy process, we had 17 public meetings about this and we heard the concerns from all sides and I believe the vote is a reflection of a meshing of those concerns and as the Council stated, it’s not perfect, it’s very likely that we will come back and revisit it in the near future” says Ashley Crites, Assistant Director for Planning and Zoning.

The new Ordinance goes into effect Monday.