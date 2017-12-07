»»SHOOTING SUSPECT WYDREKUS LONG CAPTURED

The man wanted for shooting a man Monday morning in the 2600 block of 20th street in Tuscaloosa has been captured according to the Tuscaloosa County Metro Homicide Unit.

30-year-old Wydrekus Long has been on the run since the law enforcement officials says he allegedly shot a 45-year-old male after an argument. Long was arrested this morning in an East Tuscaloosa motel. He was arrested without incident and transported to the jail where he is being held on a $60,000 dollar bond for Attempted Murder.

The victim was removed to DCH for his injuries that were considered to be non-life threatening according to officials.