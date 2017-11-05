»»SHOOTING IN TUSCALOOSA LEAVES 19 YEAR OLD VICTIM WITH TWO GUNSHOT WOUNDS TO HIS FACE

Tuscaloosa Police and University Of Alabama Police are investigating a shooting.

It happened around 2:15 A.M. Sunday Morning in the parking lot of the 1400 Block of 6th Street, near the Strip.

Investigators say when they arrived, they found a 19 year old victim with two gunshot wounds to his face.

Witnesses say they saw an unknown white four door vehicle leaving the area.

The victim was taken to UAB Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The victim was a West Georgia student who was here to see the Alabama LSU Football game.

The investigation continues.