»»SHERIFF’S OFFICE TRAINS FOR ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION

Massacres like the Oct. 1 Last Vegas shooting often leave people wondering how first responders in their area are prepared in the event of a local tragedy.

Today, the SWAT team at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were learning how they should respond to such situations at their training facility and firing range in Berry.

Over the years, they’ve built and added on to the facility with new training modules available to law enforcement across the region.

Chief Loyd Baker with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said today the SWAT team was learning how to handle an active shooter in what he called a “target-rich environment,” such as a school or office building.

“Our job is to go in and neutralize that threat as quickly and effectively as we can,” he said.

While it’s impossible to train for every scenario, Baker said they’re always honing their methods and looking at the gear they have at their disposal.

“We are constantly looking at our tactics, saying ‘is this the best way to approach this situation? Is this the safest way?’ So we are always in the process of learning to be better,” Baker said.