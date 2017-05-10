»»SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING BROOKWOOD HIGH THREAT

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after after they were notified of a potential threat to Brookwood High School.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve launched an investigation, which is still ongoing, and said additional resources will be on site at the school this morning.

They ask that if you see anything suspicious, please call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.

Brookwood High School posted a notice on the school’s website on Tuesday, saying: