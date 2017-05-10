»»SHERIFF’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING BROOKWOOD HIGH THREAT

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after after they were notified of a potential threat to Brookwood High School.
The sheriff’s office said they’ve launched an investigation, which is still ongoing, and said additional resources will be on site at the school this morning.
They ask that if you see anything suspicious, please call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.
Brookwood High School posted a notice on the school’s website on Tuesday, saying:
Late this afternoon, school officials at Brookwood High were alerted to a note left in a restroom on campus alleging that a school shooting would take place tomorrow. Steps have already been taken by the Sheriff’s Department and school administration that we believe will provide for a continued safe learning environment. Due to these actions, we have determined that it is appropriate to continue with a normal day of school. This notification is provided to parents so they will be informed of any such investigation related to school safety and have the final decision about their child’s attendance at school.