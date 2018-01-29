»»UPDATE: CAPITAL MURDER CHARGES BEING FILED IN TODDLER’S DEATH

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: Samuel Darrell Cabbil, 31, has been charged with capital murder in the death of his daughter, 20-month-old Kandice Cabbil.

Samuel Darrell Cabbil, 31 years of age, allegedly murdered 20 month year old daughter Kandice Cabbil. Find out more details tonight on @wvua23 pic.twitter.com/GobEaLmPdW — Bryn Caswell (@BrynCaswell) January 29, 2018

UPDATE 11:48 a.m.: The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they’re in the process of obtaining a warrant for capital murder in the Sunday evening death of a 20-month-old girl.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is already in custody.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old girl died Sunday evening.

The infant arrived at DCH Regional Medical Center via an ambulance. Authorities said they were told the victim was found unresponsive by her father, who called 911.

The sheriff’s office said the case is being considered a death investigation at this time, but investigators have reason to believe the death may have been a result of foul play.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery is performing an autopsy, and the sheriff’s office said they’ll release more information when it’s available.