»»SHERIFF’S OFFICE IDENTIFIES MAN KILLED IN SATURDAY SHOOTING

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office today identified the man shot and killed early Saturday morning on Homeland Lane in Cottondale.

Christopher Logan Champion, 19, died at UAB Hospital from a gunshot to his torso after authorities said he was shot by Corey Lee Walton, 21. Another man, age 22, was shot in the arm and is recovering at DCH Regional Medical Center.

Homicide investigators said they learned there had been a party at the location. Sometime during the party, Walton pulled a gun and pointed it at someone, then was told to leave.

That man refused to leave and was taken a short distance away by others attending the party, where an argument broke out.

Witnesses said Walton was trying to pull the gun out, with others attempting to stop and restrain him. Despite their attempts, Walton pulled out the gun and fired several bullets.

Walton is also at DCH Regional Medical Center, where he is being treated for non life-threatening injuries that resulted from a fight after the shooting.

Walton is facing charges for murder and assault, and is in teh Tuscaloosa County Jail under a $165,000 bond.