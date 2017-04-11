»»SHERIFF’S DEPUTY CHARGED WITH CUSTODIAL SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual misconduct with a woman in his custody in the back of a patrol car has been fired.

Ryan Bowen, 40, was fired after his arrest on a charge of custodial sexual misconduct. Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin issued a statement saying he wants to personally apologize to the victim.

The sheriff said he’s investigating the case as an isolated incident, but he invited anyone with more information to contact his office. Bowen remains in the Etowah County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond.