»»SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT: PLEASE LOCK YOUR VEHICLE DOORS

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging residents to lock their doors after a rash of car break-ins over the weekend.

Neighborhoods along Highway 69 South in the Hillcrest area of Tuscaloosa County were targeted, and many valuables — including wallets and guns — were stolen.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy said that in most car theft cases, the thieves just open an unlocked door and make off with their spoils.

“I want to take this opportunity to just emphasize how very important it is for people to lock their doors,” Abernathy said. “They (thieves) will actually drop people at one end of a subdivision, and let them run through grabbing door handles to see if vehicles are unlocked, and of course if there are any valuables inside.”

Abernathy said he encourages residents to keep their valuables out of sight and make sure their vehicles are locked at all times.

However, Abernathy said, he wants residents to know the sheriff’s department is increasing patrols in the area.

“Any time we have a rash of any type of crimes, whether its burglaries or (breaking and enterings), we’ll actually send additional units down to cover and concentrate in that particular area,” he said.

Some tips to avoid a vehicle break-in at home: