»»SHELTON STATE OFFERS FREE COLLEGE CLASSES TO HIGH-SCHOOLERS

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

Shelton State Community College is offering high school students a hands-on college experience, and parents don’t have to spend a dollar.

Programs are based on technical fields and job experience.

The free classes offer students a chance to learn new skills and begin college with some credits under their belt.

Dean of Students Amanda Harbison said students can get ahead and still enjoy their summer break.

“They’re going to be something new and something exciting in the area of interest the student is looking to go into,” she said.

To apply, you must be a rising junior or senior with a GPA of at least 2.5. Visit your school counselor to enroll.

The deadline to apply is May 23.