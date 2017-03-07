»»SHELTON STATE OFFERING NEW JOB PLACEMENT RESOURCES

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Tyler Tucker

Shelton State’s Mobile Workforce Unit is its newest way to connect community members with job opportunities. The MWU makes job resources accessible through the West Alabama Works Career Connect system. By visiting the MWU and signing up with the Career Connect system, applicants can take advantage of educational resources and learn more about employer demands. Providing simple information about career interests can connect applicants with their future job.

For students concerned about minimal work experience and educational background, Shelton State can assist them with securing grant funding for available options in Adult Education, Ready-to-Work basic skills training, forklift training and certification for warehouse logistics. These industry-recognized credentials will provide the skills and educations necessary to succeed in the automotive industry.

The Shelton State team will be at Piggly Wiggly on Greensboro on Wednesday, March 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. to assist in registration in the Career Connect system.