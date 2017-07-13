»»SHELTON STATE NAMES NEW PRESIDENT

Dr. William J. “Bill” Ashley has been hired by the Alabama Community College board of trustees to become the next leader of Shelton State Community College.

Ashley has worked most recently as vice president for student affairs at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, Miss. His prior roles range from student instruction to athletics to academic leadership.

A Mississippi native, Ashley earned a Ph.D. in community college leadership from Mississippi State University. He also has an MBA from Delta State University and other educational credentials in finance and accounting.

Ashley will begin work at Shelton in October.

Dr. Cynthia Anthony who has been the interim president since September of 2015 will return to Lawson State Community College.