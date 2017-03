Shelton State will continue on to the Elite 8 of the NJCAA tournament in Lubbock, Texas, after beating Tallahassee on Wednesday.

Shelton State scored the last six points of the game to win 79-78 moving them to Thursday’s quarters.

The No.10 seed Lady Buccaneers will tip off against No.2 seed Odessa at 3 p.m. central time Thursday at the LCU Rip Griffin Center.