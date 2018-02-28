»»SHELTON STATE KNOCKS OFF BEVILL STATE IN FINAL REGULAR SEASON GAME

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Joe Coppel

Shelton State men’s basketball defeated Bevill State 92-77 on Monday, Feb 26, in their last regular-season game.

The game was off to a close start as the Buccaneers opened with a layup from Tra’Quan Knight, who scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half. Bevill State’s Kenton Petties answered with an assist to Earnest Medlock for a 3-pointer at the top of the key as the shot clock expired.

Later in the game, Petties got the ball on the wing and found Peyton Woods for an easy layup. Shelton State’s Jahlil Rawley had a dump-off pass to the game’s leading scorer, Austin Hardy, who scored the basket.

Shelton State finished the season 26-4 and will play in the state tournament on March 6.