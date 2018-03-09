»»SHELTON STATE IN THE RUNNING FOR A GRANT FROM HOME DEPOT

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Lena Paradiso

The Home Depot’s ninth annual Retool Your School campus improvement grant program is underway.

The company said it has a simple mission: Give back to the country’s historically black colleges and universities by facilitating updates to campuses.

Shelton State Community College is in the running for “The Retool Your School Program”, which is a unique competition that extends to alumni, family, friends, students and the community to vote for their favorite historically black colleges to win $50 thousand in campus improvements.

This year $360 thousand will be distributed among the nine winners.

Home Depot’s goal is to award grants for projects that will help revitalize a schools campus.

“We can always use improvements here, whether it be for a sound system or a new lighting systems or something for outreach or recruiting,”said Jonathan Koh, The Director of Grants for Shelton State

Tweets, retweets and Instagram posts using the hashtag #Shelton_RYS18 are considered votes.

There are only 38 days left to cast your vote for your favorite hbcu.