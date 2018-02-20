»»SHELTON STATE HOSTS TERRIFIC TUESDAY CONCERT SERIES

Nikki Lazzara

Shelton State Community College held a faculty recital today as part of the college’s Terrific Tuesday Concert Series.

Each Tuesday the college holds a concert to showcase a variety of repertory styles through instruments and vocals. Shelton students who are voice or instrumental majors are required to play or sing during the concert series twice a semester.

Mark Brown, the Division Chair of Fine Arts, says all students and professionals in music are more than welcome to showcase their vocal or instrumental talents during the series.

Typically, concerts last around 50 minutes and are held each Tuesday at Shelton State Community College.

Concerts are free to the public.