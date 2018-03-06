»»SHELTON STATE HOSTS HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Taryn Leighton

For the 28th year Shelton State Community College Wellness Center is hosting its annual Health and Wellness Fair on Tuesday March 6, 2018 from 9 a.m until 1 p.m. in the Atrium of the Martin Campus.

Many vendors have returned for multiple years of the fair and provide information on medicine, fitness, disease prevention, health, and nutrition.

Demonstrations are scheduled throughout the day for the public to get a hands-on learning experience.

The Wellness Center is open year-round and has opportunities for students of all ages. Health and physical education classes are offered both for credit and non-credit. Students have the ability to learn the basics of nutrition for disease prevention and exercise physiology.

Admission is free and open to the public to learn about healthy living in the state of Alabama.

For more information on the Shelton State Wellness Center, visit their local website.