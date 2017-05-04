»»SHELTON STATE HONORS GRADUATING NURSES

West Alabama is getting more nurses this week, as Shelton State Community College kicked off their commencement weekend with their nurse pinning ceremony.
Nurses recited a pledge written by Florence Nightingale — a pioneer in the nursing profession — and took part in a Lighting of the Lamp ceremony, featuring a flame transferred to each nurse’s candle.
The college also awarded several nurses for their exemplary achievements.
Nursing instructors said it’s always a great honor to officially welcome new nurses into the profession.
“When I see the graduates go across the state, get their pin and enter into the profession, it makes every bit of work I do worth it,” said nursing instructor Royce Roby.
The college has been training nurses since 1953.
“Shelton State is a jewel,” Roby said. “We have a great nursing program here, and I’m very proud of our graduates.”
Commencement ceremonies for other graduates at Shelton State continue today.