»»SHELTON STATE HONORS GRADUATING NURSES

West Alabama is getting more nurses this week, as Shelton State Community College kicked off their commencement weekend with their nurse pinning ceremony.

Nurses recited a pledge written by Florence Nightingale — a pioneer in the nursing profession — and took part in a Lighting of the Lamp ceremony, featuring a flame transferred to each nurse’s candle.

FLORENCE NIGHTINGALE PLEDGE – 1893 VERSION “I solemnly pledge myself before God and in the presence of this assembly,

to pass my life in purity and to practice my profession faithfully.

I will abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous,

and will not take or knowingly administer any harmful drug.

I will do all in my power to maintain and elevate the standard of my profession,

and will hold in confidence all personal matters committed to my keeping and all family affairs coming to my knowledge in the practice of my calling.

With loyalty will I endeavor to aid the physician in his work, and devote myself to the welfare of those committed to my care.”

The college also awarded several nurses for their exemplary achievements.

Nursing instructors said it’s always a great honor to officially welcome new nurses into the profession.

“When I see the graduates go across the state, get their pin and enter into the profession, it makes every bit of work I do worth it,” said nursing instructor Royce Roby.

The college has been training nurses since 1953.

“Shelton State is a jewel,” Roby said. “We have a great nursing program here, and I’m very proud of our graduates.”

Commencement ceremonies for other graduates at Shelton State continue today.