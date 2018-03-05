»»SHELTON STATE HAIR BATTLE: SHOWCASING STUDENTS’ SKILLS, CREATIVITY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Joylyn Bukovac and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Jade Carter

Shelton State Community College salon and spa management students, faculty and staff let their hair down, pulled it up and styled it plenty of other ways at their annual hair show Thursday night.

This year’s hair show was titled “Hair Battle” and featured categories inspired by boxing terms, including “Bob and Weave,” “To Dye For,” “Put Your Do’s Up” and “The 3 Strand Knock Out.”

Winners took home gift certificates and products that will benefit them as stylists when they get out into the industry.

“Tonight our show is different from what we have done in the past.” said Division Chair at Salon and Spa Management Latoya Armstrong. “They are actually going to be doing a live battle on the stage so they will be able to not only showcase their model, but also alter their styles on stage in front of a crowd.”

Not only is this hair show showcasing cosmetology students work, but it’s also in remembrance of former Shelton State student Kelsey Hunnicutt.

“Kelsey had a zest for life, you know that when you met her, and she was just an inspiration to everyone around her and touched so many lives in the few shorts years that she was around them.” said Julianna Deerman.

She died of a seizure on Feb. 8. She was 21-years-old and worked at Tera Lane Salon in Midtown.

