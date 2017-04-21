»»SHELTON STATE HONORS TEEN’S MEMORY WITH BROADWAY SHOW

The Great White Way wound through Tuscaloosa Thursday night, shining a bright light on Angel Eaton’s memory.

The Shelton State Community College cosmetology department hosted their annual hair show Thursday with a special theme: turning the runway into Broadway.

Angel, a Hillcrest High School senior, died of Ewing’s sarcoma in September. After being diagnosed in 2013, she stayed focused and continued following her dreams of being a makeup artist for Broadway shows.

“Her dream was to come here to Shelton State as a student,” said Shelton State Cosmetology Division Chair Latoya Armstead. “We wanted to do makeup on Broadway, so this is totally a tribute to her.”

After Angel passed away, the department decided to dedicate this year’s show to Angel, honoring her dream of becoming a theatrical makeup artist in the Big Apple.

Kelsey Hunnicutt, who was a friend of Angel, a fellow cosmetology lover and survivor of bone cancer, said she knows this event would have meant the world to her.

“She was supposed to be in our program this semester,” Hunnicutt said. “She was a dear friend of mine from (Children’s) Hospital. She wasn’t able to be with us this semester, but she would have loved every bit of it.”

Students not only got to showcase this skills, but they were also able to pay tribute to a young woman who shared their passion.

Instead of charging an admission fee, the program requested donations to benefit the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer in honor of Angel’s memory.