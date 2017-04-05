»»SHELTERS OPEN IN TUSCALOOSA FOR SEVERE WEATHER

Tuscaloosa city officials are monitoring the potential for severe weather and will continue to update the residents all day.

The city has opened the following shelters for those who may need to take shelter during the day as the storms pass through.

Here is a list of locations:

– University Place Elementary School, 2000 1st Ave;

– Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy, 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd;

– Tuscaloosa Magnet/Elementary School, 315 McFarland Blvd East;

– The Alberta School of Performing Arts, 2700 University Blvd East;

– Salvation Army, 2902 Greensboro Ave.

Pets are not allowed in the shelters.

Sign up for Tuscaloosa’s emergency alert system at www.TuscAlert.com.

Continue to monitor weather and safety reports and review your plan to stay safe.