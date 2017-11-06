»»A SEWING NEEDLE WAS FOUND INSIDE A FAMILY’S HALLOWEEN CANDY IN WEST BLOCTON

Tainted Halloween candy in Mccalla.

One mom took a bite out of the treats only to find a sewing needle inside.

Main Street in West Blocton was filled with Halloween trick or treaters.

But, shortly afterwards, the fun night for Miranda Burns and son changed quickly.

“I went to lay him down for nap and of course parents are going to get in their kid’s Halloween candy and thank goodness, I found it before he did” says Miranda Burns.

She found a sewing needle inside the chocolate bar.

She says the needle nearly went through her cheek.

“I have to go to the doctors now because I don’t know if its been tampered with or anything. I just want to take all the precautions and be safe” says Burns.

Miranda says this is the first time she has had to deal with something like this.

“I have been trick or treating on Main Street since I was 9 years old and never have we had an incident like this” says Burns.

Miranda says she immediately reported the incident to the West Blocton Police Department.

WVUA 23 News stopped by the Police Department but, they were not able to comment.

The West Blocton Police Department say they are aware of the incident.

They say they are working to find the person responsible.