»»SEWER OVERFLOWS NEAR OLD MILL STREET IN TUSCALOOSA

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Ryan Liedel

There was a sanitary sewer overflow near the 700 block of Old Mill Street. The less than 1,000-gallon overflow, a result of a debris blockage, reached a storm drain that leads to Cribbs Mill Creek.

The affected area is being washed and vacuumed. Signage is in place at the creek and city staff members have posted brochures for nearby residents to see. Those who are in the effected areas should exercise caution.

In the affected areas, there could be health risks associated with the water so the City of Tuscaloosa is advising people to avoid the water in the contaminated areas.

This situation does not affect tap water.