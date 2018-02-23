»»SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK: LIGHTNING

Lightning is tricky. It’s not always an indicator of severe weather, but it’s always dangerous.
Several people across the country are killed every year by lightning, and many of those deaths happen around the Gulf Coast.
What’s worse, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from a storm.
Some advice for avoiding death by lightning:
- If you can hear thunder, get indoors.
- Be especially wary in the summer.
- Avoid concrete floors or walls if you’re outside.
- If you’re caught in the middle of a field, get as low as possible.