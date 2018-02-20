»»SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK: FLOODING

It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama and today’s topic is flooding and flash flooding.
Heavier thunderstorms throughout spring can drop a lot of rainfall causing a severe concern for flooding and flash flooding throughout the state.
Flooding is one of the most underrated weather killers. In fact, it is the second leading cause of weather related deaths in Alabama and the United States.
Tips on what to do?
- Never drive across a flooded roadway. You never know if that road has been washed out.
- Many times the water had a muddy color you cannot see the pavement below or even a dirt road can easily be washed out so if you always see a flooded roadway best word of advice turn around.
- The flooding is very dangerous especially at night because sometimes you can come across it very quickly and there’s not enough time to turn around.