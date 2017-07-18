»»SEVERAL U.S. SENATE CANDIDATES MEET WITH TUSCALOOSANS MONDAY

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Molly Catherine Walsh

Three of the 10 Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate special election were in Northport Monday evening, speaking to the Alabama Republican Assembly and Bama Carry. U.S. Sen. Luther Strange was appointed to the seat following U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ appointment.

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, Alabama Sen. Trip Pittman and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore discussed their platforms and experience.

Brooks has been representing the 5th District of Alabama for six years, and said he’s ready for the U.S. Senate. The former Tuscaloosa prosecutor said he’s never had an ethical complaint filed against him, and Washington is in dire need of people with a sense of ethics.

Monday, he was endorsed by former competitor Dom Gentile, who dropped out of the race to care for his wife.

“This is a competitor,” Brooks said. “We have gone at it a couple times on public policy issues, but due to the breast cancer of his wife, Karen, he mad the decision that I was the most capable person to represent the state of Alabama.”

Pittman won the 32nd District, which encompasses part of Southwest Alabama including Gulf Shores and Fairhope, in a 2007 special election.

Pittman said his political experience is important, but he’s forming his campaign around his business experience and his ability to manage funds.

“I think we need an effective leader in Washington, as well as a businessman,” Pittman said.

Moore said he’s running his campaign around his longtime political experience.

“We do not have the money that some have in this campaign,” Moore said. “That’s because a lot of people are trying to buy the people of Alabama from Washington, and I think it’s wrong.”

The Senate primary is August 15. If a runoff is required, it will be held Sept. 26.

Other GOP candidates running include: James Beretta, Joseph F. Breault, Randy Brinson, Mary Maxwell, Bryan Peeples and incumbent Luther Strange, who was appointed by then-Gov. Robert Bentley.

Democratic candidates include: Will Boyd, Vann Caldwell, Jason Fisher, Michael Hansen, Doug Jones, Robert Kennedy Jr. and Charles Nana.