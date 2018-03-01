»»‘SEUSSICAL’ COMING TO TUSCALOOSA

Oh, the places you’ll go!

The Actor’s Charitable Theater’s production of ‘Seussical’ the musical makes it way to the Bama Theater this weekend. Based on the children’s books by Dr. Seuss, the show will be full of colorful costumes, music and dancing. The ACT hopes you’ll join them for a fun, family friendly show.

“So things are a little over the top,” said Alisha Lay, the director and choreographer of ‘Seussical.’ “A little colorful, crazy, bright, lots of entertainment. The show is probably over 90 percent music so from top to bottom you’re pretty much being entertained with song and dance the entire time.”

‘Seussical’ will run from March 2-8. For tickets and showtimes, call 205-393-2800.