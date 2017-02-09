»»SESSIONS, STRANGE APPOINTMENTS MEAN ALABAMA NEEDS NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL

With Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Attorney General’s seat, former Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange is taking over Sessions’ vacated U.S. Senate seat.

Gov. Robert Bentley announced the appointment this morning. Strange has served as the state’s attorney general since 2011, and many believe he already had his eye on the senate seat whether Bentley appointed him or not.

Strange made his intentions clear in recent months when he formed a U.S. Senate campaign committee that’s pulled in more than $300,000 in contributions during its first month.

Today Strange named his former chief deputy Alice Martin as acting attorney general. She is the first woman to fill that position in Alabama’s history.