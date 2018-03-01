»»SENATE COMMITTEE APPROVES LOTTERY BILL

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A Senate committee has approved lottery legislation aimed at letting Alabama join multi-state games such as Powerball.

The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee on Wednesday approved the proposed constitutional amendment by a 3-2 vote. However, the bill is expected to face opposition if it makes it to a floor vote.

Alabama is one of a few states without a lottery. Republican Sen. Paul Sanford’s proposal would change the Alabama Constitution so Alabama could join multi-state lotteries. Voters would have to approve the idea.

Sanford said Alabamians should decide if they want a lottery. The legislative fiscal office estimates it would raise $45 million annually.

Sen. Bobby Singleton says he was concerned changing gambling law could allow the Poarch Creek Indians to have table games and a gambling monopoly.

