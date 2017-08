A semi tractor trailer the was headed from Tuscaloosa to Florida overturned this morning overturned this morning on Highway 82 near Poole Road causing traffic delays.

The semi was heading eastbound on 82 when the driver lost control and over corrected resulting in the truck overturning and coming to rest in the median.

The accident took place around 6 a.m. and caused one lane each direction to be closed down while crews worked to upright the semi.

The driver was not injured.