Alabama State Troopers say a single-vehicle crash late Thursday claimed the life of a Selma woman.

Elizabeth Renee Kelley Wilkerson, 30, was killed when the vehicle she was driving left the road and struck a concrete culvert.

Troopers said Wilkerson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Alabama Highway 219 near the 2 mile marker, about a mile southwest of Selma.

State Troopers are investigating the crash.