The Alabama Department of Transportation says it will soon be resurfacing the inside lanes for east- and westbound traffic on U.S. Highway 82 for a half-mile stretch.

The resurfacing project begins at the intersection of Highway 82 and 26th Avenue, and will extend to the intersection of Highway 82 and Highway 69.

The inside lanes for both directions will be closed Saturday at 4 a.m. and will reopen Sunday morning.

ALDOT said minor delays can be expected.