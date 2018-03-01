»»SECOND TUSCALOOSA WHATABURGER LOCATION IN WORKS

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Paige Kyzer

Whataburger has plans to open a second location in Tuscaloosa sometime this summer near the Lofts at City Center off McFarland Boulevard and 13th Street.

The company has hired around 100 employees for their first location off of Skyland Boulevard and Alabama Highway 69. The second location is also planning on hiring the same amount of employees and is interested in finding manager-worthy candidates.

The restaurant will stay open 24/7, Monday through Sunday and will serve items off of the breakfast menu from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.