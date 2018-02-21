»»SECOND MAN ACCUSED IN SHERRILL PLAZA BURGLARY, ROBBERY ARRESTED TUESDAY

Tuscaloosa Police say a 23-year-old man is facing robbery charges after an incident on Feb. 5 near the University of Alabama campus.

Tony Marquis Prewitt is one of two men accused of being involved in the burglary/robbery that happened at Sherrill Plaza apartments on 14th Street.

Prewitt, who’d been on the run since the incident, surrendered at the Tuscaloosa County Jail Tuesday. He’s being held on a bond of $180,000.

Kydarius Lamarcus Thomas, 18, was apprehended last week, and is facing two counts of robbery and one count of burglary.