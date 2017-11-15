»»SECOND CHANCE PROGRAM HELPING KEEP TUSCALOOSA CASE BACKLOG LOW

A new program in the Tuscaloosa County Court System is expected to help keep the county’s case backlog down.

Second Chance is aimed at drug and low-level property crime offenses, and gives defendants a chance to fulfill obligations such as drug treatment, community service and paying restitution to have their charges eventually dismissed.

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said the program creates a quicker endpoint for such cases and doesn’t just benefit the court system, it benefits the public as well.

“As people sue one another, they can’t get into a court because nearly all of the jury sessions are being used for criminal cases,” Webb said. “So when we pull all of these out and get them handled more quickly, we will have time to deal with the civil cases more quickly as well.”

The University of Alabama and the Tuscaloosa County Commission both fund the Second Chance Diversion Program.