»»SECOND ARREST IN BROOKHAVEN APARTMENT SHOOTING

A second arrest has been made in the shooting that happened Wednesday night at Brookhaven Apartments on James. i. Harrison Pkwy.

34 year old Timothy Tryone Powell has been charged with six counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, one count of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling, four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and Certain Person Forbidden to Possess Pistol.

Powell is being booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail and he is being held on a $240,000 dollar bail.

The investigation is still ongoing.